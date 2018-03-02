The teaser of Rajinikanth's Kaala has left everyone the commoners and even the celebrities from South Indian film industry in awe. The 1.17-minute long teaser beautifully presents some of the best Rajini moments that the fans are eagerly waiting to watch on screen.

The excitement kick-starts the moment a rather amused Nana Patekar, throws a question, "Kaala! Kaisa naam hey rey?." (meaning: what sort of name if Kaala?) In the next scene enters Rajinikanth all dressed in black and surrounded by people dressed in black with grease smeared on their faces.

Samuthirakani then introduces him by saying, "Kaala means, black. Karikaalan is God of death and one who fights to protect."

The confrontation scene between Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar gives goosebumps when Kaala says, "Black, is the color of the proletariat. Come see in my chawls, all the dirt looks colourful!"

In a nutshell, the much-awaited teaser, without giving away much has fans and celebs praising the superstar and has raised the curiosity among the viewers.

Here, find celebs' reaction to the teaser:

Chinmayi Sripaada

Kya reyyyyyyy?! Setting aaaaaa? :D :D #Kaala

Thalaivaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa-aaaaa-aaaaa!

Anirudh Ravichander

Mind blowing #kaala teaser

khushbusundar

#KAALA teaser is mind blowing..the fantabulous actor #NanaPatekar pitched against the greatest of all @superstarrajini ..it's electrifying..got to see the glimpses of #Nettrikann #RajniSir..the super actor I always wanted to see back on screen..Uff!! Got goosebumps watching it

Hansika

Wohooo , this is what you call a goddam teaser !!! Thalaivar #Rajinikanth sir #kaala can't wait

Anjana Rangan

Oh god!! This Man never ceases to Amaze us !! Everytime i see him onscreen i get this childlike excitement !!! Brilliant!!! #kaala #Superstar #Rajinikanth

Arya

Thalaivaaaaa #kaala Mass class everything

Editor PraveenKl

#KAALA #KaalaTeaser is so powerful!! Loved the way @beemji sets up #Thalaivar fiery dialogues n what a rowdy thanam swag!! @Music_Santhosh pinniteenga. all the best @dhanushkraja sir @dhilipaction master and @sreekar_prasad sir

Vijay Sethupathi