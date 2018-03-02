The much-awaited teaser of Rajinikanth's Kaala was released at midnight on March 2 and fans cannot keep calm. The 1.17-minute long teaser has already garnered 1.5 million views on YouTube and several celebrities from the South Indian film industry are praising it on Twitter.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, the movie also stars Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil, Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, Sampath Raj, Sayaji Shinde, Manikandan, Dhileepan, Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kale and Ramesh Thilak and is scheduled to release on April 27, 2018.

Produced by leading actor and Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush under the banner - Wunderbar films, the action-drama film's music is scored by Santhosh Narayanan.

Here are few things you need to know about the upcoming movie:

1) The movie was believed to be based on the life of Indian gangster Haji Mastan, but Pa Ranjith cleared the confusion and said the movie is not a biopic of Haji Mastan, rather it is completely fictional.

However, Haji Mastan's foster son threatened Kaala's makers, saying they should be careful while depicting his father otherwise will face consequences.

2) Dharavi –a locality in Mumbai where the film is centered, is actually a massive set worth over a crore in Chennai. The filmmakers tried to replicate the Mumbai locality in some other place after heavy rains in the region halted the shooting.

The rain also caused a delay in shooting and the release date of the movie. Kaala was scheduled to hit the screens during Pongal this year.

3) Kaala faced legal issues after producer Rajasekharan filed a plagiarism complaint regarding the title of the movie. The petitioner said that Kaala Karikaalan is the title of his project, reported India Today.

He also claimed that Kaala was his story and he even read it out to Sathyanarayanan, the head of Rajinikanth Fan Association, according to the news website.

4) After the poster, in which Rajinikanth is seen sitting on a black jeep, was released, Anand Mahindra, the chairman and managing director of Mahindra Group, tweeted he would like to 'acquire' the vehicle for his 'company auto museum'.

When the legend @superstarrajini uses a car as a throne, it becomes a legend...#Thar pic.twitter.com/m13OM7xGK0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 29, 2017