The release of Rajinikanth's forthcoming movie Kaala was preponed after his much-awaited 2.0 was delayed due to pending post-production works. Now, it seems like superstar's upcoming action-thriller Kaala too can face some issues before it hits the screens on the promised date.

Since March 1, no new Tamil film has been released following the standoff between Tamil Nadu Producers' Council and Digital Service Providers (DSP). The producers have put forth a couple of demands, primarily about slashing the Virtual Print Fee. The repeated meetings between the aforementioned two bodies failed to give any positive result.

Further, the Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors Union has gone on another strike from Friday, March 16, demanding the state government to abolish the 8% local body tax.

As a result, many movies, which were supposed to be released in March, will now hit the screens in April. The theatres will reportedly be giving priority to the movies based on the release dates given to them by the regional censor board.

A rough estimate indicates that at least 15-20 movies were lined up for March release. Kaala was slated for April 27 release. With so many changes, there are possibilities that Rajinikanth's Kaala might not be released on time. However, there is no formal announcement on the development yet.

Meanwhile, Kaala's theatrical rights have been acquired by Lyca Productions. Dhanush has struck the deal reportedly for Rs 125 crore.

Kaala is a gangster film set against the backdrop of Mumbai. Rajinikanth plays the role of a don and the messiah of poor Tamils in the commercial capital of India.

The movie marks the second union of Rajinikanth with Pa Ranjith after Kabali and is bankrolled by the superstar's son-in-law and actor Dhanush. Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani, Sukanya, and others play key roles.