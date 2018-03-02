Every time a teaser or trailer of a much-awaited movie of an A-list actor releases in Kollywood, a virtual fight among the fans of the actors usually breaks out on social media handles. Often when it comes to Tamil movies, the fans of well-known actors Ajith and Vijay are always at loggerheads. However, this time the clash has happened between the fans of Vijay and Rajinikanth.

It all started with the release of Kaala teaser, which was unveiled on Friday, March 2.

Since its release, the fans have been keeping a close eye on the number of likes and hits on YouTube and comparing it with another blockbuster Mersal starring Vijay.

Mersal teaser, garnered 1 lakh likes in less than 10 minutes and another 4 lakh likes in an hour after its release. In fact, this was the first Tamil movie whose teaser got 6 lakh likes and achieved 5 million hits in five hours. On the other hand, Kaala teaser has just reached 2.7 million in 11 hours and 2.3 lakh likes which isn't close enough to Mersal's record.

The teaser from Kaala was leaked before its official release and this might be one of the reasons why the numbers could be lesser than Mersal. Moreover, the teaser was expected to be out in the morning, but instead, they unveiled it at midnight.

Keeping the number of likes and hits as a parameter, Vijay fans are questioning the stardom of Rajinikanth and claiming that Vijay has now taken over the superstar status in terms of popularity.

Whether Kaala will surpass 10 million hits in 19 hours to beat the Mersal record, or not, only time will tell us.

Kaala Teaser

The teaser of Kaala strikes the chord with the viewers with Rajinikanth's trademark elements written all over the 1.17-minute video. From beating the thugs to an intensified conversation with the antagonist, the superstar does everything that his fans love to see in his movies. [Watch the video here]

Adei #kaalateaser was leaked so it's not fair to Compare it with #Mersal teaser Records.

Kena Madri Compare panren nu tweet podavendiyadhu — MàáyavaN (@Raa_Tweets) March 2, 2018

Vijay fans who r comparing #KaalaTeaser with #mersal teaser records ,shows the fear they have .!

Records may come nd go but the fear u guys have is permanent Andha bayya enaku pudichiruki

V may start slow but ll end up high .!#KaalaTeaser — DHANUSH CHOW3 (@dhanush_chow3) March 2, 2018

Will #Kaalaa teaser break #Mersal records ? Tats d widely asked question now ! Shows d phenomenal growth of #Thalapathy & his records ! "TIME TO LEAD" — Rajĸυмaя ♥ (@Rajj8990) February 27, 2018