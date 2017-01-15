Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam are sharing screen space for the first time with Sanjay Gupta's Kaabil. The recent buzz is that the actress has dropped a hint that her character will not die in the movie.

After watching the trailer, it was clear that Yami's character will be brutally murdered in Kaabil and Hrihtik's role is to avenge her death. But, when asked about the dying part, Yami told Deccan Chronicle: "How can you be sure that I will die in this film? I understand that people make their opinions after seeing the trailers, but these assumptions are not fair. People should actually watch the film and not just comment based on guesses."

Yami's statement has made people curious as the trailer showed something else. Well, it is good news for Yami's fans that she will be alive in Kaabil as her previous films liked Badlapur and Sanam Re killed her character. The interesting part is how she will manage to stay alive in Kaabil when it is known that Hrithik is seeking revenge for her death.

Will she be like a spirit or ghost accompanying Hrithik even after her death? Bollywood has made many films where lover's spirit pays visit every now and then so that the actor, who died, has good screen timing in the film. For example: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mohabbatein.

Meanwhile, Yami and Hrithik are busy promoting their film, which will be released on January 25. Kaabil will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and it will be one of Bollywood's biggest clashes at the box office. However, Raees is the much-awaited film than Kaabil as the former is releasing after being postponed for a year. And also, SRK will be appearing in a unique character after a long time.