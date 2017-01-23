Director Sanjay Gupta is introducing a fresh jodi- Hrihtik Roshan and Yami Gautam- in his upcoming film Kaabil. The thriller romantic drama has generated a lot of hype as the movie is clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees on January 25.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's Raees beats Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil on YouTube

Produced by Rakesh Roshan, Kaabil brings together the father-son duo once again. Fans are eagerly waiting for this flick as Hrithik's last movie, Mohenjo Daro, bombed at box office.

A special screening of Kaabil was held recently and several celebs have lauded the Sanjay Gupta directorial. Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and Milap Zaveri were among the Bollywood celebs who praised the film. Kaabil is expected to get a positive opening at the box office.

Let's look at reasons to watch Hrithik-Yami's Kaabil:

Plot

Hrithik and Yami will play visually-impaired characters who fall in love with each other. Yami's character gets brutally murdered and Hrithik's character is bent on avenging her death. Sanjay has had a slew of successes with his thriller movies earlier and now he is back with Kaabil.

Star cast

Apart from Hrithik and Yami, Kaabil also features Rohit and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. The Roy brothers will play the villains in the film. While Rohit is appearing in a big banner movie after a long time, Ronit is one of the versatile actors in the industry.

Hrithik and Yami's chemistry

The fresh pair's chemistry in the songs and trailers of Kaabil left many in awe. The duo looks so adorable on-screen. The movie's song, Mon Amour, features both actors doing a tango. Yami pulled off her moves with Hrithik in the romantic track.

Father-son jodi

Most of the movies involving Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan have been a hit at the box office. The father-son jodi's first film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain turned out to be a huge blockbuster. The duo went on to do films like Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish and many more. They are now back with Kaabil and the expectations are running high.

Clash with Raees

The year 2017 has begun with Bollywood's big box office clash with Kaabil's and Raees' release. Both films will hit the theatres on January 25 and people are eagerly waiting to know who will win the box office battle. If you are a Hrithik fan, this clash is the biggest reason to go and buy a ticket for Kaabil.