The makers of Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil (Kabil), which will release in theatres on Wednesday, January 25, held a special screening recently, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. While celebs are lauding the film, Hrithik's movie has received impressive reviews from critics as well.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil is a love story of two blind people, played by Hrithik and Yami Gautam, and is produced by Rakesh Roshan. It also depicts what can set a man to go on a revenge spree against antagonists.

Critics say that Hrithik has delivered his career's best performance and his chemistry with Yami is quite refreshing. Both the antagonists, Ronit Roy an Rohit Roy, leave strong impressions on the viewers.

Below, we bring to you some critics' opinions of the movie.

Taran Adarsh of Bollywood Hungama said: "On the whole, KAABIL is gripping, gut-wrenching and is likely to stay with you for a long time. There are minor hiccups in an otherwise smooth narrative. Hrithik Roshan inhabits the part. As a matter of fact, he delivers his career-best performance and is the film's biggest strength, no two questions about it. Rich in merits, this film has the power and potential to emerge a success story at the ticket window. Highly recommended!"

