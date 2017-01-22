The special screening of Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil has begun and most celebrities have praised the movie. In fact, the film garnered appreciations while a few tweets expressed disappointment over the screening of Raees, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer which will also be released on the eve of the Republic Day.

While Kaabil's screening saw many celebrities turning up, that of Raees was not star-studded. Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmir, Dabboo Ratnani and Milap Zaveri were among other Bollywood personalities who praised Kaabil.

Hrithik will be seen opposite Yami Gautam in the Sanjay Gupta directorial. The film is about two love-birds who are visually impaired. Yami's character will reportedly be murdered in the movie and the plot is centered around the revenge for love. The Roy brothers -- Ronit and Rohit -- play villains in the film produced by Rakesh Roshan.

It looks like the father-son jodi is set to impress the audience with their teamwork once again. Let's take a look at what celebs had to say about Kaabil:

Rishi Kapoor

Guddu/Sanjay/Duggu/Yami/Sudeep/Resul-"Kabil" Winner all the way. Thrilling,chilling,entertaining. Congratulations all concerned. Loved it!

Shabana Azmi

What a bravura performance by @iHrithik in #Kabil.He takes your breath away! Congratulations @_SanjayGupta for making such a gripping film

Dabboo Ratnani

#Kaabil is Just Wow! @iHrithik 's Performance Is Impeccable! Congrats @_SanjayGupta @RakeshRoshan_N @RonitBoseRoy @rohitroy500 @yamigautam

Milap Zaveri

The heroes of #Kaabil are @iHrithik @_SanjayGupta @yamigautam @RakeshRoshan_N Get ready for a STORM at the Box Office on 25th January!

Save this tweet. #Kaabil will win HEARTS and the Box office. It is UNSTOPPABLE! @iHrithik is award winning! BEST film by @_SanjayGupta EVER!

You will clap, cry, whistle, marvel at the brilliance of #Kaabil and the performance of @iHrithik He rips Ure heart out of your body!

#Kaabil would not be as amazing without the beauty, innocence and performance of @yamigautam Her best performance till date

The producer-director duo of @RakeshRoshan_N sir and @_SanjayGupta are going to create history with #Kaabil

Ronit Roy

@iHrithik redefines "Performance by an Actor" in #Kaabil . Superlative and Magical! I'm so proud to be part of this motion picture!

Priya Gupta

Whenever @RakeshRoshan_N & @iHrithik come together, they have created history. #Kaabil is going to do that on Jan 25!!! Outstanding Film!!!

Naahid Shah

Just back from screening of #Kaabil @_SanjayGupta Sir take a bow loved it

Kunal Kapoor

Hey @iHrithik Hearing such AMAZING things about the film. Everyone I spoke to has gone completely nuts about it! Well done man #kaabil