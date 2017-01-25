Director: Sanjay Gupta

Producer: Rakesh Roshan

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy, Narendra Jha and Suresh Menon.

Music: Rajesh Roshan

Ratings: 3.5

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil (Kabil), which released on Wednesday, January 25, lives up to the expectations. This is the first time Hrithik and director Sanjay Gupta have teamed up for a film. It is also the first time the two-good looking actors, Hrithik and Yami, have shared the screen space. The movie is produced by Rakesh Roshan under the banner FilmKraft Productions.

Story/Plot:

Hrithik plays Rohan Bhatnagar, a visually-challenged dubbing artist, who falls in love with a blind girl, Supriya (Su) Bhatnagar (played by Yami Gautam), a pianist by profession. The two get married and look forward to living a normal life when a tragedy strike them and turns their lives upside down. Real life brothers, Ronit and Rohit Roy, play the antagonists. What follows next is Rohan going on a revenge spree to seek justice for his wife.

Review:

Honestly, when I entered the theatre, I assumed the film to be another simple Bollywood love story – sprinkled with some action, blood and emotional scenes – except for the fact that the lead pair was blind.

But that's not all about the film. The way a visually challenged, but extremely talented Rohan analyses, calculates and executes his plan to accomplish his mission is what forms the crux of the film, making it different from other tried and tested formula films.

The movie makes one realise the challenges that a blind person can face in adverse situations, like, after Supriya was raped, her identifying the rapists was out of question. Having said that, Rohan doesn't let his disability stop him from doing the unthinkable, but uses it as his weapon.

What's good?

The film is engaging throughout the two and half hours and gives an adrenaline rush, leaving you at the edge of the seat. Though you know what's coming next, it will leave you anxiously wait for the subsequent scene.

There are some heart-wrenching moments in the film. In one of the scenes, seeing the good-looking, handicapped Rohan being punched and kicked, made me want to jump off the seat, pierce through the screen, hold blind Rohan's hand and show him the way to his destination. But for obvious reasons, I chose to take solace in biting off my nails instead.

Performance wise, Hrithik has done an exceptionally brilliant job and Yami compliments him well. The chemistry between the two also looked effortless. The talented supporting actors, Ronit and Rohit, too leave a lasting impression.

What's bad?

The first half is tad slow and mostly revolves around the lovebirds, Rohan and Su, singing, dancing and living life to the fullest. In the second half, the film picks up well and takes the audience for a roller-coaster ride.

Though Yami performance is commendable, her character constantly reminds one of her previous films, Badlapur and Action Jackson, where she played the hero's beloved, brutally injured by antagonists.

For ages now, Bollywood movies have been obsessed about impressing the audience that nothing is impossible for the hero and director Gupta does exactly the same. The mind-blowing action scenes between Rohan and the antagonists are so captivating that at some point of time it would leave you wondering, "Wasn't the hero supposed to be blind?"

In another scene, despite glass bottles being smashing on Rohan's head and blood dripping down his face, he escapes with minor face injuries (which he cleans up using just an antiseptic at home).

What I want to say is that blind people may have been blessed with highly sensitive sensory organs like the ears and nose, but Gupta in his quest to slay the audience, take things over the top, making some portions look unrealistic.

Talking about the songs, Rajesh Roshan fails to impress this time.

Verdict:

Overall, the film is entertaining, except for a few flaws. It is Hrithik who carries the film on his shoulder. Watch it for his brilliant performance.