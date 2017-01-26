Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam's Kaabil (Kabil), which hit the theatres on Wednesday (January 25) has been leaked online. The movie is available to watch online in many sites.

It is reportedly of average quality but may still find many takers who would want to watch the movie for free and at the comfort of their homes, thereby affecting the box-office collection.

Since downloading of films from the web is illegal, watching films online has become the new trend in the field of piracy. People probably fall into such practices and don't mind watching a poor-quality print, probably because it saves their money.

Of late, movies (of both good and poor-print quality) have made their way to the Internet within a day of release. In some cases, some Bollywood films like Sultan, Manji: The Mountain Man, Udta Punjab were leaked online, ahead of their official releases.

The film industry, too, takes measures to prevent their films from such malpractices, yet, downloaded and online versions of movies continue making their way to the Internet in some way or the other.

On the positive side, the makers of Kaabil can take comfort that many movie-lovers would still like to watch the film on a 70mm screen to get the real experience instead of watching inferior versions online.

In other news, the Sanjay Gupta-directorial has collected Rs10.43 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day.