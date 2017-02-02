Kaabil (Kabil) continues to enjoy a steady run and has collected a decent amount at the Indian box office on its eighth day.

As per early estimates, the Hrithik Roshan-starrer has collected Rs 6 crore at the domestic market on its eighth day, thereby taking its total Indian box office collection to Rs 85.6 crore net (approximately).

Kaabil now stands with a total worldwide collection of around Rs 145 crore (gross) at the box office. With this, the film is set to cross Rs 150 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office.

The movie enjoyed a fabulous run in its first five days owing to a positive word-of-mouth publicity. However, it witnessed a sharp decline in its business from this Monday (Day 6) onwards.

Despite a clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Kaabil has been doing well due to its positive publicity. Since no big films are releasing until February 10 when Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 will hit the theatres, Sanjay Gupta's directorial has more time to draw the audience to the theatres and add to its collection.

Produced by Rakesh Roshan, Kaabil also stars Yami Gautam, Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around the love story of a blind couple, played by Hrithik and Yami Gautam. The two get married and look forward to living a happy life when a tragedy strikes and turns their lives upside down.