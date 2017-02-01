Kaabil (Kabil) has made a decent collection on its seventh day at the domestic box office. The film, starring Hrithik Roshan, has however failed to beat the opening week collection of Hrithik's Agneepath.

As per early estimates, Kaabil has collected Rs 6 crore on its seventh day, thereby taking its total first week domestic box office collection to Rs 79.5 crore net (approx). With this, the movie has failed to cross the opening week collection of Agneepath, which did a business of Rs 91.05 crore net.

Taking into consideration the figures and the pace at which the movie has been collecting money, it will surely cross Rs 100 crore mark in the next three to four days.

Kaabil enjoyed a fabulous run in its first five days owing to the positive word of mouth publicity. However, it witnessed a sharp decline in its business on Monday (day 6) and Tuesday (day 7) since they were working days.

Despite the clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, and lesser number of screens, Kaabil has managed to draw viewers to the theatres. In just five days, the Sanjay Gupta directorial surpassed the lifetime Indian box office collection record of Mohenjo Daro (Rs 58 crore net).

Had the film got a solo release, its collection would have been much higher. Also, since no big budget films is scheduled to release until February 10, when Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 will hit the theatres, Kaabil has enough space and time to continue drawing the audience and its collection.