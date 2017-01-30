Kaabil (Kabil) has been going strong at the domestic box office and has collected a decent amount on its fifth day. It has beaten the lifetime collection of Hrithik Roshan's previous film Mohenjo Daro.

Hrithik and Yami Gautam's film collected Rs 15.05 crore on Sunday (fifth day) at the domestic market. The day-wise breakup of the collection is: Rs 10.43 crore (Wednesday), Rs 18.67 crore (Thursday) and Rs 9.77 crore (Friday), Rs 13.54 crore (Saturday), Rs 15.05 (Sunday).

"#BoxOffice @iHrithik 's #Kaabil collects Rs. 67.46 cr in 5 days. Wed 10.43 cr Thu (Republic Day) 18.67cr Fri 9.77cr Sat 13.54cr Sun 15.05cr," Bollywood Hungama tweeted.

Its domestic box office business now stands at Rs 67.46 crore net. The film has surpassed the lifetime Indian box office collection record of Mohenjo Daro (Rs 58 crore net).

Meanwhile, the domestic gross total of Kaabil is Rs 93.69 crore and the Sanjay Gupta directorial is now inching closer to the Rs 100 crore gross total mark.

Despite having released alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Raees (which resulted in the audience being split between both the films), Hrithik's movie has been steady at the box office. In fact, the positive word-of-mouth publicity has helped draw more viewers to the theatres.

Had the film got a solo release, its collection would have been much higher and might have crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic market in five days.

Since the week ahead is open, Kaabil is likely to continue earning more money at the box office.