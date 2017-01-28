Kaabil (Kabil) has collected a decent amount on Day 3 at the domestic box office. Hrithik Roshan's film has crossed Rs 50 crore gross total mark in just three days of its release.

The film remained stable on its third day (Friday, working day) after enjoying a great jump on Thursday owing to the National holiday. Kaabil raked in Rs 9.77 crore at the domestic box office on Day 3, thereby taking its total Indian box office collection to Rs 38.87 crore net.

The day-wise break of Kaabil is: Rs 10.43 crore (Wednesday), Rs 18.67 crore (Thursday) and Rs 9.77 crore (Friday). "#Kaabil Wed 10.43 cr, Thu 18.67 cr, Fri 9.77 cr. Total: ₹ 38.87 cr. India biz... Biz should witness growth on Sat and Sun," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

With this, its domestic gross total now stands at Rs 53.99 crore.

The Sanjay Gupta-directorial is expected to witness growth over the weekend, owing to the positive word-of-mouth. Moreover, since no big-ticket films are releasing till February 10 (Jolly LLB 2), Kaabil has no competition for the next fortnight or so, except Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, which has been doing better than Kaabil at the domestic box office.

Produced by Rakesh Roshan, Kaabil revolves around the love story of a blind couple, played by Hrithik and Yami Gautam. The two get married and look forward to living a normal life when a tragedy strikes and turns their lives upside down.