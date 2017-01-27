Kaabil (Kabil), starring Hrithik Roshan, has witnessed a massive jump in its collection on its 2nd day at the Indian box office as compared to the opening day collection.

Kaabil (Kabil) day 1 box office collection: Film beats Mohenjo Daro's record

Hrithik Roshan's film collected Rs 18.67 crore at the domestic box office on Day 2. Its total two-day collection now stands around Rs 29.10 crore net.

The positive publicity by the word of mouth coupled with the Republic Day holiday seemed to have boosted the movie's business on its second day. With a long weekend following its release, the Sanjay Gupta directorial is expected to cross Rs 50-crore mark by the end of its first weekend.

Moreover, since no big-ticket films are releasing till February 10 (Jolly LLB 2), Kaabil has no competition for the next fortnight or so, except Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, which has been doing better than Kaabil at the domestic box office.

On its opening day, Kaabil shattered the record of Hrithik's last venture Mohenjo Daro, which collected Rs 8.87 crore at Indian box office. It also became the actor's fourth biggest opener after Krrish 3 (2013), Agneepath (2012) and Bang Bang (2014).

Produced by Rakesh Roshan, Kaabil revolves around the love story of a blind couple, played by Hrithik and Yami Gautam. The two get married and look forward to living a normal life when a tragedy strikes and turns their lives upside down.