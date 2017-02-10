Kaabil (Kabil), starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, remained steady at the Indian box office on its 16th day.

Kaabil Day-15 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan's film witnesses fall in figures

The movie has raked in Rs 2.31 crore at the domestic box office on Thursday (Day 16). Its total Indian box office collection now stands at Rs 129.16 crore net. The day wise breakup of the third week is: Rs 2.79 crore (Wednesday) and Rs 2.31 crore (Thursday).

Despite having clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Kaabil did well at Indian box office, thanks to its strong content and word-of-mouth publicity.

The Sanjay Gupta directorial did a business of Rs 79.6 crore net on its first week and Rs 44.4 crore net on its second week at the domestic market. However, now that the movie has entered the third week, it is expected to witness further fall in its collection. Also, since Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 was released on Friday, February 10, Hrithik's film is likely to get affected.

Meanwhile, Kaabil is also doing well at the worldwide box office. The film, which was released in Pakistan on February 2, has reportedly collected Rs 2 crore at the Pakistani box office over the first weekend.

It became the first Bollywood movie to get released in Pakistan after the ban on Bollywood films in the country was lifted. The decision was made after Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gave an official consent to screen Indian films in the country.