Kaabil (Kabil) has witnessed a drop in its collection at the domestic box office on its 15th day. After completing two weeks of successful run, the film, starring Hrithik Roshan, has slowed down at the box office in its third week.

Kaabil raked in Rs 2.79 crore on its 15th day (third Wednesday) at the Indian box office, thereby taking its total domestic box office collection to Rs 126.86 crore net. The domestic gross total of Kaabil is Rs 176.19 crore.

After enjoying a fabulous run on its first week, owing to the long weekend, the film continued to register decent figures in the second week as well, partly because of its strong content and positive word-of-mouth publicity and partly because it was allotted 200+ more screens across the country in its second week.

The film did a business of Rs 79.6 crore net on its first week and Rs 44.4 crore net on its second week. Now that the movie has entered the third week, the collection is expected to slow down further. Also, since Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 is set to hit the theatres on Friday (February 10), Kaabil is likely to get affected.

Despite having clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Kaabil did well at both Indian and overseas box office. The Sanjay Gupta directorial has made a business of Rs 189.91 crore (approximate) at the worldwide box office. There were reports that the film, which was released in Pakistan on Thursday (February 2), minted over Rs 2 crore in the first weekend.

The film is inching closer to Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office.