Kaabil (Kabil) crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office on its 11th day. It has become Hrithik Roshan's fourth film to achieve the milestone.

As per early estimates, Kaabil collected Rs 9 crore on Saturday (day 11) at the domestic market. Its total Indian box office collection now stands at Rs 105.95 crore net (approximate).

After a fabulous run in the first week, the Sanjay Gupta-directed film witnessed a downfall in the second week. The day-wise collection of the second week is: Rs 5.70 crore (Wednesday), Rs 5.25 crore (Thursday), Rs 6.40 crore (Friday) and Rs 9 crore approximate (Saturday).

The film has become Hrithik's fourth film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark, after Krrish 3, Bang Bang and Agneepath, which did a business of Rs 244.92 crore, Rs 181.03 crore and Rs 115 crore, respectively, at the Indian box office.

Kaabil, which got only 40 percent of the total screens due to its clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, has been allotted over 200 more screens in the second week by exhibitors due to the terrific response at the box office. Producer Rakesh Roshan tweeted on February 2: "In view of the great response KAABIL is receiving across, exhibitors are adding up 200 PLUS new cinemas in the 2nd week. #Kaabil @iHrithik"

The movie has also become the first Bollywood film to get released in Pakistan after the ban on Bollywood films was lifted in the country. The decision was made after Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gave an official consent for screening of Indian films in the country. Raees is likely to be released in Pakistan on February 10.