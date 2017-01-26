Kaabil (Kabil) starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam opened on a good note at the Indian box office on Wednesday, January 25. The film has surpassed Hrithik's Mohenjo Daro's opening day collection and now stands amongst the top five opening day collections for Hrithik's films.

Kaabil movie review: Hrithik Roshan gives a refreshing twist to tried-and-tested formula

Released in around 40 percent screens in India, Kaabil has collected Rs 10.43 crore at the domestic market. Director Sanjay Gupta took to his Twitter handle to announce the collection. "With less than 40% screens we collected 10.43 Crs. Well begun is half done," he tweeted.

While Kabil managed to beat Mohenjo Daro's opening day collection at Indian box office (Rs 8.87 crore), it failed to overtake Krrish 3, Agneepath and Bang Bang.

Trade experts had also predicted that Kaabil will have a good start at the box office. The film has received an overwhelming response from critics and audience alike. The positive word-of-mouth is expected to boost the film's business over the weekend.

Also, since the movie released during the long weekend, its business is likely to soar in the first week. Moreover, since no big tickets are releasing till February 10 (Jolly LLB 2), Kaabil has no competition for the next fortnight or so, except Shah Rukh Khan's Raees.

The Sanjay Gupta-directorial has been making huge buzz ever since the project was announced. The film, produced by Rakesh Roshan, revolves around the love story of a blind couple, played by Hrithik and Yami.