After a fabulous performance in India and still running strong, Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil (Kabil) was released in Pakistan on Thursday (February 2). It became the first Hindi film to be released in the country after the ban on Bollywood films was lifted. The decision was made after Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gave an official consent to screen Indian films in the country.

Kaabil day 13 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan's film witnesses huge drop in business

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Kaabil, which was released in several cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Hyderabad, collected Rs 75 lakh on its first day itself. The collection is reportedly good since the film was released without any publicity in Pakistan. It received an overwhelming response from people and earned Rs 2 crore over the weekend at the Pakistani box office.

Talking about Kaabil releasing in Pakistan, producer Rakesh Roshan told DNA: "I got a call from one of my distributors in Pakistan, Satish Anand, who is currently in India, saying that they all liked Kaabil so much there that they got ONLY Kaabil cleared at the censors."

"It will be a solo release in Pakistan from tomorrow or day after. They wanted the message of Kaabil given by Hrithik and Yami to spread and reach everyone in Pakistan. It's a very nice step and a historic one towards increasing the friendship between the two countries. I hope it grows bigger every day," the senior Roshan said.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, which clashed with Kaabil at the Indian box office, has been banned in Pakistan. Raees was supposed to hit the Pakistani theatres on Sunday (February 5), but the censor board reportedly decided not to release the film in the country apparently because the content of the movie portrayed Muslims in bad light.