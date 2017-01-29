Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam have garnered appreciation from celebs and critics alike for their performances in Kaabil. Nevertheless, the movie failed to set any records at the box office.

The Sanjay Gupta directorial seemed to be at the recieving end in its clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. Meanwhile, the Rahul Dholakia movie has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic gross box office collection on its 4th day.

On the other hand, Kaabil is expected to join the 100 crore club eventually. On Saturday, Kaabil earned Rs 72.79 crore domestic gross approximately as it collected Rs 52.41 crore nett.

However, Kaabil witnessed growth on its 4th day. On day 3, Hrithik's film earned Rs 9.77 crore, while on 4th day, its collection stood at Rs 13.54 crore.

Like Shah Rukh, Hrithik too needed a hit at the box office after his Mohenjo Daro debacle. But it looks like Raees' release on the same day put Kaabil on a spot. Producer Rakesh Roshan had earlier said it was a big mistake to release both the movie on the same day. Also, Kaabil leaking online must have had an impact on the box office collection as well.

Produced by Rakesh Roshan, Kaabil revolves around the love story of a visually impaired couple, played by Hrithik and Yami. Theduo gets married and look forward to living a normal life when tragedy strikes and turns their lives upside down. Real life brothers, Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy, play the villains in the movie.