Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil has been running well at the box office and its collection is now very close to the Rs 100 crore mark.

Kaabil completed 10 days at the Indian box office on Friday with a decent earning and will cross Rs 100 crore in its second weekend. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil had collected Rs 10.43 crore on its opening day.

The next day being a holiday, the film had witnessed good hike in its business collection and made Rs 18.67 crore on Thursday. The Friday earning was Rs 9.77 crore, following which the film had done good business over the first weekend, earning Rs 13.54 crore on Saturday and Rs 15.05 crore on Sunday.

Kaabil had witnessed an obvious downfall in its collection in the weekdays, earning Rs 6.04 crore on Monday, Rs 6.10 crore on Tuesday, Rs 5.70 crore on Wednesday and Rs 5.25 crore on Thursday, taking its nett collection to Rs 90.55 crore.

Now early estimates suggest that Hrithik-starrer collected more or less similar to the last few days on Friday also. Kaabil collected Rs 6 crore nett (approximately) on its day 10, taking its domestic collection to over Rs 95 crore. Exact figures are not yet out.

Seeing the decent performance of Kaabil at the box office, makers of the film have now reportedly increased the number of screens and that is likely to give a big boost to the movie's collection over the weekend.

Kaabil has had a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and that has apparently hit the film's collection to a big extent. It is being believed that the Hrithik-starrer would have done much better business if it was a solo release. Nevertheless, the film apparently has been enjoying good word of mouth and is likely to go some distance.