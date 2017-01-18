After revealing his new album with Gangnam Style's PSY, popular K-pop star Rain, also known as Jung Ji Hoon, announced that he will tie the knot soon. In a letter, Rain revealed that he will get married to longtime girlfriend and actress Kim Tae Hee.

Rain and Tae Hee have been dating for more than four years now. The couple will reportedly tie the knot in February, but are yet to release an official statement regarding the same. Several reports even suggest that the couple will get married on Thursday with only family members attending it.

In the letter uploaded on his Instagram page, he said he will be a good husband and will lead his family. Praising Tae Hee, Rain said, she has always supported him during his difficult time. He also revealed that the wedding will be quiet and as holy as possible.

Read the letter, as translated by Soompi.

"Hello, I hope everyone's healthy this cold winter.

"This is Jung Ji Hoon.

"Already 16 years have passed since I debuted. The fans that were with me all that time have become beautiful women and mothers.

"Now I, as the oldest son in my household, also seek to become a great husband. [Kim Tae Hee] has always been there for me, unmoving, in sad times and in happy times, and she never fails to amaze me. Our trust and love for each other is as strong as ever, and we've decided to take the leap.

"As the current times are unstable, we will be as quiet and humble as possible with our wedding ceremony. As such, we apologize for not revealing details to the public.

"Thank you again to everyone for sending me so much love over 16 years. I will continue to move forward with my career, both as a singer and actor, with responsibility and modesty.

"She is the best present to me."