India's badminton star Jwala Gutta is one of the most-active sports athletes on Twitter and she has, time and again, made headlines about her heroics in bashing trolls and speaking out on several controversial topics.

On the occasion of Diwali 2017, the 34-year-old pretty damsel took to the social media platform to share a photo of a 'fuljhadi' (a Diwali firecracker known for its sparkling effects) packet, where she shares the frame with Bahubali star Prabhas and his rumoured lady-love Anushka Shetty.

Now I have achieved everything ?????? pic.twitter.com/NQdTMFNE42 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) October 18, 2017

From a badminton court to acting in a Telugu film to becoming a social media star and now featuring in the poster of a fireworks packet, is Jwala amused?

Well, she is definitely rolling on the floor laughing at the photo. The three-time South Asian Games gold medallist captioned the pic: "Now I have achieved everything!"

Jwala, who split with Indian badminton player Chetan Anand in 2011 after six years of marriage, blasted the Indian government a few months back after being snubbed of the Padma Awards 2017.

In a long statement, she mentioned that she had applied for the award three years, but the government has not paid any heed.

While her former women's doubles partner Ashwini Ponnappa still remains an active player, Jwala has not played a competitive badminton match for long. Ashwini plied her trade in the ongoing Denmark Open 2017 superseries, teaming up with Sikki Reddy, but lost in the first round.

Jwala, meanwhile, has remained pretty active on Twitter and Instagram, where she posts sizzling hot selfies frequently.

When I haven’t got any blue I wear RED!! ? A post shared by Jwala Gutta (@jwalagutta1) on Oct 17, 2017 at 9:29pm PDT

Haters can hate....but first let me click a selfie ? #dontcarefortrollers #loveurself #spreadlove #positivity A post shared by Jwala Gutta (@jwalagutta1) on Sep 21, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

❤️ A post shared by Jwala Gutta (@jwalagutta1) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT