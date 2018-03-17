Juventus vice-chairman Pavel Nedved believes the Serie A winners "can cause trouble" for Real Madrid in the quarter-final of the 2017/18 Champions League.

The last-eight draw of the European elite club competition took place March 16 at the Uefa's headquarters in Nyon. The Turin club was drawn against the 12-time European winners, which is the repeat of last season's final.

Despite taking an early lead through Mario Mandzukic's goal, Juventus suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Zinedine Zidane's side at the Millennium Stadium. Now, Massimiliano Allegri will be without the services of Medhi Benatia and Miralem Pjanic as the duo are suspended for the first leg.

Nedved is aware that it will be difficult for Juventus against Real, but remains confident that last season's final's result will have no bearing when the two sides face each other in the quarter-final clash.

"I don't think the two teams will be influenced by the result of last season's final. This is a different kind of game, we will play over 180 minutes," Nedved was quoted by Goal.com as saying.

"I think we can cause them trouble even if we know there will be many difficulties for us, including two of our important players being suspended for the first leg."

Meanwhile, Real have struggled in the league this season. They sit third in the table with 57 points after 28 games, trailing leaders Barcelona by 15 points. The Spanish capital club has also been knocked out of the Copa del Rey, meaning they have only Champions League to fight for.

Juventus, on the other hand, are fighting for the title and Coppa Italia, along with the European competition. Nedved has warned that Zidane and his men will be focused on winning the Champions League, and that he believes they "will do anything" to win it.

"They will be two good matches and we will meet a team that has won the Champions League two years in a row," Nedved told Juventus' official website.

"Against Paris Saint-Germain, I was impressed [with Madrid]. They are quiet in the league, so their focus is on the Champions League and they will do anything to win it again."

Real have won the Champions League in three last four seasons. The La Liga giants eliminated Paris Saint-Germain from the round of 16 to seal a berth in the last eight of the competition this time.