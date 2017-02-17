Has the Serie A title already been won by Italian powerhouses Juventus this season? Well, not yet. There are still 14 matches left to be played, but as it looks, the current winning consistency can definitely help the Turin giants in defending the title for one more season.

The Old Lady are looking for their sixth Italian championship in a row and that speaks volumes about the quality of them. It all started under the Antonio Conte era and now Massimiliano Allegri is taking forward the invincibles tradition!

With sights on their sixth consecutive Scudetto, Juventus go head-to-head against Palermo on Friday in their 25th domestic league match of the season.

Allegri's side, as usual, are top of the table with 60 points at the moment. Palermo, on the other hand, are battling against relegation. They are 18th in the table with 14 points.

The points gap could not have been more wide!

For the home side, defenders Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini are out with hamstring injuries, while star striker Mario Mandzukic is suspended. However, the likes of Medhi Benatia and Leonardo Boncucci are expected to cover up for the duo's absence.

In midfield, Allegri has many options with Sami Khedira, Claudio Marchisio and Miralem Pjanic available. Up front, Gonzalo Higuain is another big name!

The pressure, from all ends, is no doubt on Palermo. If they want a good result for themselves, the trick for them is to play without any pressure of expectation!

Expected starting XI

Juventus: Buffon; Alves, Bonucci, Rugani, Asamoah; Marchisio, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Pjaca; Higuain.

Palermo: Posavec; Rispoli, Goldaniga, Gonzalez, Pezzella; Corsini, Jajalo, Chochev; Embalo, Nestorovski, Trajkovski.

Match schedule

Date: February 17

Time: 7:45 pm GMT (2:45 pm EST, 1:15 am IST [Saturday])

Venue: Juventus Stadium

Where to watch live

INDIA: TV: Sony ESPN. Live streaming: Sony Liv.

UK: TV: BT Sport 2. Live streaming: BT Sport Live.

USA: TV: Fubo TV, beIN Sports. Live streaming: beIN Sports Connect.

ITALY: TV: Sky Calcio 1, Sky Sport 1 HD Italia. Live streaming: Sky Go Italia.

Live scores: Twitter.