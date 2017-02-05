Juventus, without a shadow of doubt, have been the team to beat in the Serie A this season, standing pretty at the top of the table. They have accumulated 51 points, along with two-game cushion over their close rivals, Napoli in second place with 48 points. Juventus will be keen to stretch that lead when the team faces in-form Inter Milan at the Juventus Stadium on Sunday.

This fixture is always regarded as a tough encounter in the Serie A, and with both teams keen for three points, it is football lovers, who will be treated to an entertaining match. Juventus, after their loss to Fiorentina mid-January, have looked impressive, picking up three wins on a trot in all competitions. Inter Milan, on the other hand, have looked a solid side, climbing up the Serie A table under the watchful eyes of Stefano Pioli.

Though Inter might have lost against Lazio in their last Coppa Italia match, they are on a seven-match winning streak in the Serie A. They will not be short of confidence when they face table toppers Juventus. Manager Pioli is aware of the importance of three points from this Serie A fixture.

"The game is worth three points like any other, but we know how much it means beyond that. We have prepared well for it. The players have looked even more determined and focused the last few days. They know how important this game is. We must get our approach nailed. We will go out there and give it everything we have got to try and win. We must be compact and careful about every little detail," Pioli told reporters.

Inter look good for the clash with players like Mauro Icardi, Ivan Perisic in their ranks. Talking about quality players, Juventus have some big names of world football including Gonzalo Higuain, Mario Mandzukic, making it a star-studded clash.

With such offensive players on the offing during the clash, one expects quality action decorated with goals. Inter manager Massimiliano Allegri, who sang praise for his striker Higuain and Inter man Icardi, believes both the teams have it in them to win the Serie A as well.

"I have no doubt that tomorrow's game will live up to its billing. In Higuain and Icardi, we'll be seeing two of the world game's best strikers out on the field. Whoever the opposition, we need to approach every game with the same focus: we've got three games in seven days coming up and each of them are worth three points," Inter's official website quoted Allegri as saying.

"Both Juventus and Inter have the potential to win the league; the latter have picked up 25 points from a possible 30 and as far as I can see will be right in the mix for the title next season, even if there is still all to play for this year."

Where to watch live

Juventus vs Inter Milan is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 pm local time (1.15 am IST, 2:45 pm EST, 7:45 pm GMT).

INDIA: TV: Sony ESPN. Live streaming: Sony Liv

ITALY: TV: Sky Calcio 1, Sky Sport 1 Italia. Live streaming: Sky Go Italia

UK: TV: BT Sport 2. Live streaming: BT Sport Live

USA: TV: Bein Sports, RAI International. Live streaming: Bein Sports Connect