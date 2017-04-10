As soon as the Champions League quarter-finals draw were made in March, there were some big clashes including the Juventus vs Barcelona clash, which will be one of the biggest encounters. The two teams are set for the first leg of the quarter-finals at Juventus Stadium on Tuesday.

There is nothing to choose between the two teams as both Juventus and Barcelona are amazing European clubs. One does not need to explain them about the importance of the Champions League title.

It has always been on the radar of such big clubs of world football.

The two teams have been involved in some major Champions League clash including the 2015 final, where Barcelona won the title, beating Juventus 3-1. However, unfortunately, one team will have to suffer a quarter-final exit this season after two legs of, hopefully, good and entertaining football.

Champions League record Juventus: 1985, 1986 (winners) 1973, 1983, 1997, 1998, 2003, 2015 (runners-up) Barcelona: 1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015 (winners) 1961, 1986, 1994 (runners-up)

Coming to their current form in their respective domestic titles, Barcelona lie on second place, but lost to Malaga in their last match, which are not good signs for the team.

However, what can you say about a team that came down from 4-0 deficit to beat PSG in the second leg to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions league. Such performances show the belief that the players have in their squad so the Malaga result might not matter much when it comes to Champions League.

Barcelona will find that extra gear, which they need in the competition, and especially against a team like Juventus, who lead the Serie A table. Juventus beat Porto en route to the quarter-finals, and the Italian club were not troubled much in the group stages as well, so this match against Barcelona will be their biggest test.

The match is expected to be a cracker with goals written all over. There are a number of world-class offensive players, which could make it an entertaining affair. With players like Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado (Juventus), Neymar, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi (Barcelona), defenders from both the teams need to be on top form for this crucial clash.