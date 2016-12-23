Ladies and gentlemen, we have got the battle of two of the juggernauts of Italian football, just the night before Christmas eve 2016. Be assured, both teams will definitely be up to give their all and you will be witness to an impressive game of football. Serie A leaders Juventus take on AC Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana (Italian Super Cup) on Friday.

The match takes place in a completely neutral territory in Doha, Qatar.

The teams clashed in the competition last in the Coppa Italia final last year, where the Turin giants came in strong, as expected. Can Milan avenge that loss this time around? That remains to be seen. If one man can guide Milan to a good win, it is striker Carlos Bacca, who is in a terrific goalscoring form at the moment.

In the Italian top flight this season, Milan overcome Juventus with a 1-0 victory at San Siro this October. Friday's match, meanwhile, is Juventus and Italy football legend Gigi Buffon's record 600th appearance with the Turin club.

"We know what Milan are capable of. I'm looking for us to play with humility, respect and focus," mentioned Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri ahead of the match. "Anything can happen in a final. To win, we'll need to deliver a performance befitting of a truly top side.

"Our defeat in October came from a defensive error. This match will also be decided by a mistake or a moment of class. For various reasons we've been made hot favourites. AC Milan can come and play without fear."

Schedule

Juventus vs AC Milan is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. GMT (11:30 a.m. EST, 10 pm IST) on December 23.

Where to watch live

INDIA: TV: Neo Sports.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 4/HD, Now TV. Live streaming: Sky Go.

USA: TV: Fubo TV. Live streaming: beIN Sports Connect.

ITALY: TV: RAI Uno. Live streaming: Sky Go Italia.

Live scores: Twitter.