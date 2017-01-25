Whichever competition you put these two Italian football giants in a match against each other, you get nothing but a classic. Juventus and AC Milan are renewing their rivalry at the Coppa Italia 2016-17 quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The match takes place at the Juventus Stadium in Turin.

Napoli are the first semi finalists of the competition. They achieved this feat after defeating Fiorentina 1-0 in their quarter final match on Tuesday.

Cesena are the only team from Serie B in the quarterfinals stage this time around. Rest of the teams belong to the Italian top flight, and this could lead to a all-Serie A encounter in the Coppa Italia 2016-17 semifinals.

Juventus are currently the undisputed champions in Italian football. They are the defending champions of the Serie A, the Coppa Italia and also the Supercoppa Italiana winners. Can Milan break the Old Lady's consistent form over the years?

AC Milan have not won the Coppa Italia in 14 years, but can they finally do it now? The challenges are as tough as a rock, but can Vincenzo Montella's army finally break the jinx?

Last major meeting

Coppa Italia 2015-16 final: Milan 0-1 Juventus

Schedule of match

Date: January 25

Time: 7:45pm GMT (2:45pm EST, 1:15am IST [Thursday])

Venue: Juventus Stadium

Where to watch live

India: TV - Neo Prime, Neo Sports.

UK: TV - Sky Sports 2/HD, Now TV. Live streaming: Sky Go.

USA: TV - Gol TV, fubo TV.

Italy: TV - RAI Uno.

Live score: Twitter