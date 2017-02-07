It looks like the list of footballers who want to move to the Chinese Super League to ensure they have a big bank balance once their career comes to an end is never ending. Brazilian and Juventus midfielder Hernanes is set to become the latest high profile name from Europe to make the move to China.

The former Inter Milan man is set to join Hebei Fortune on a two-and-a-half-year deal for a transfer fee worth €8 million, rising to €10m including bonuses.

Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta confirmed the news earlier saying that the two clubs are in advanced talks.

"We're in advanced talks, and I think that everything will be done by tomorrow morning," ESPN quoted the Juventus manager as saying.

Hernanes did not have the desired impact he was supposed to when he joined Juventus. He came with a huge reputation but failed to become a regular in the starting 11 and made just 35 appearances over the course of 2 years, where he scored 2 goals and assisted 1.

He did win the Serie A and the Coppa Italia with Juventus and has lots of experience and that will certainly go a long way in China.

Hernanes initially wanted to leave the Italian champions in the summer but he decided to stay and fight for his place and despite Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen showing an interest in him, he decided to move to China.

The Brazilian will be joined by the likes of Stephane Mbi, Ezequiel Lavezzi and former Arsenal and Roma attacker Gervinho at Hebei Fortune who are managed by former Manchester City and Real Madrid manager Manuel Pellegrini.