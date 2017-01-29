Arsene Wenger's reign as Arsenal manager looks to be nearing an end after 20 long years with the Frenchman yet to be offered a new contract. Reports from Italy suggest that Massimiliano Allegri's representatives are in talks with Arsenal officials over the possibility of a take over.

Also read: FA Cup fourth round results

It has been rumored that Allegri does not feel appreciated enough at Juventus despite leading the club to two Serie A titles in two years and with a third likely to follow by the end of this campaign.

Allegri also had an altercation with some top Juventus players after they got eliminated from the Italian Super Cup. Besides, his strained relationship with the Italian press might serve as a push.

One of main reasons that Arsenal are eying for Allegri is his the ability to work within the budget and still achieve success. No official agreement is in place at the moment, but his agent is already in discussion with Arsenal authorities and reports say that the Italian is keen to make the Premier League move.

Massimiliano Allegri is still a rookie in management but he certainly boasts of a lot of experience. He won the Serie A and Supercoppa Italiana with AC Milan in 2011, and then with Juventus he won two Serie A, two Coppa Italia and one Supercoppa Italiana.

He also guided them to the final of the Champions League in 2015. So it's fair to say he has a lot of experience in Europe as well, a place where Arsenal have struggled in recent years. Also, the prospect of going up against the fellow Italian, Antonio Conte, might lure him to the Premier League.

Apart from Massimiliano Allegri, Arsenal have also shown an interest in getting RB Leipzig boss Ralph Hasenhuttl and Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe to the Emirates Stadium.