Twitter mocks Justin Trudeaus Bollywood outfits during trip to India

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been making headlines for his wardrobe choices during his India tour. Arguably the most good-looking prime minister in the world, Trudeau is now being trolled on social media for repeatedly donning Indian traditional wear and looking like an overdressed Indian groom.

The handsome hunk of the political world has been accused of overdoing the Indian attire, so much so that people say he is looking more decked up than a Bollywood hero at his wedding.

While some people have termed Trudeau's clothing choices "tacky" and "fake", others have come out in support of his effort to blend in with the Indian culture. A small problem is that Indians do not dress up like that all the time by any means.

In the first two days of the prime minister's visit, the people and media were all praises for his love for Indian culture and effort in displaying this kind of dedication towards looking like the excited NRI friend at a desi wedding.

But after Trudeau turned up at a Bollywood gala on Tuesday in a vibrant Indian traditional dress, people had had enough. His bhangra moves have also had the Internet divided.

The Internet has linked arms to make fun of him. Authors, journalists, ordinary people and even ministers have taken to it. Perhaps that is why Trudeau turned up in a suit for his visit to Delhi's Jama Masjid on Thursday.

No matter which side of the argument you are on, these tweets will have you rolling on the floor with laughter.