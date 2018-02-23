Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been making headlines for his wardrobe choices during his India tour. Arguably the most good-looking prime minister in the world, Trudeau is now being trolled on social media for repeatedly donning Indian traditional wear and looking like an overdressed Indian groom.

The handsome hunk of the political world has been accused of overdoing the Indian attire, so much so that people say he is looking more decked up than a Bollywood hero at his wedding.

While some people have termed Trudeau's clothing choices "tacky" and "fake", others have come out in support of his effort to blend in with the Indian culture. A small problem is that Indians do not dress up like that all the time by any means.

In the first two days of the prime minister's visit, the people and media were all praises for his love for Indian culture and effort in displaying this kind of dedication towards looking like the excited NRI friend at a desi wedding.

But after Trudeau turned up at a Bollywood gala on Tuesday in a vibrant Indian traditional dress, people had had enough. His bhangra moves have also had the Internet divided.

Pretty girl, Justin Trudeau comes all the way from Canada to do Bhangra in India. pic.twitter.com/r8tihEvPsv — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) February 22, 2018

The Internet has linked arms to make fun of him. Authors, journalists, ordinary people and even ministers have taken to it. Perhaps that is why Trudeau turned up in a suit for his visit to Delhi's Jama Masjid on Thursday.

No matter which side of the argument you are on, these tweets will have you rolling on the floor with laughter.

Justin Trudeau's trip to India has been like that Diwali episode of The Office. — FlyingSam (@Naa_Cheese) February 22, 2018

white people after one (1) yoga class pic.twitter.com/eGFf9RaOTe — Neha Yadav (@nay_yeah) February 21, 2018

Just in: Justin to replace Saif in Mahi Ve, SRK impressed with look test! pic.twitter.com/sy9a5Bo1Ik — Shilpa Rathnam (@shilparathnam) February 21, 2018

Whoever designed Padma and Parvati Patil’s clothes also designed Trudeau’s sherwanis — Priyal (@priyal) February 21, 2018

Are we sure #Trudeau has come to #India on an official visit ? I'm mean is there 100% confirmation he hasn't been signed on by #manyavar ?? #justasking pic.twitter.com/QaDT5tD2O9 — Stutee Ghosh (@rjstutee) February 21, 2018

Meet the newly wed indian couple.#JustinTrudeau wearing indian groom costume and #KristyDuncan wearing typical indian bridal maroon dress standing outside Hindu Temple and Trudeau wearing wedding necklace (Indian wedding custom)

Perfect. #TrudeauInIndia pic.twitter.com/7P8hvEVL5j — Navdeep Singh (@NavdeepDhingra) February 19, 2018

"Stop with the prayer hands. It just looks like you're out of ideas" #TrudeauInIndia pic.twitter.com/ay29ufaObY — Sheila Gunn Reid ? (@SheilaGunnReid) February 21, 2018

Who is styling this beautiful man? Why is he looking like the brand ambassador for maganlal dresswala? https://t.co/TCoyIfuBbG — Fünny Sidę Ūp (@PreetiPhalke) February 21, 2018

Justin Trudeau is trying so hard to be Indian, the next thing you know he'll have a plastic bag filled with plastic bags in his kitchen. — That Goan Boy (@schmmuck) February 22, 2018