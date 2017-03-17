Matthew Perry once beat up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when they were children because he was jealous of the future world leader. The Friends actor revealed this during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday and said he wasn't proud of the incident.

"My friend Chris Murray, who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau. We both beat him up," said Perry. "I think he was excelling at a sport that we weren't as [good at], so it was pure jealousy, and, you know, we beat him up," the 47-year-old actor admitted. "His dad was Prime Minister at the time but that wasn't the reason we beat him up. I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up.

"I'm not bragging about this," he continued.

"But I think I was rather instrumental in him going to such great heights and becoming the prime minister," Perry joked. "I think he said, you know, 'I'm going to rise above this and I'm going to become prime minister.'"

Perry, who was born in the US, moved to Ottawa with his mother as a young child. Perry's mother was press secretary to Pierre Trudeau, Justin's father, while he was prime minister. Both Perry and Trudeau attended Rockcliffe Park elementary, a public school in one of Ottawa's wealthiest neighbourhoods.

When Kimmel enquired if there weren't any security personnel protecting Trudeau, Perry answered in the negative. "That would never happen to Barron Trump, you would be in the stockade right now, you would be in Russia somewhere," Kimmel added.