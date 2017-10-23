Justin Timberlake will take the stage for the Super Bowl LII halftime show. This will be Timberlakes third time performing at the Super Bowl, including Super Bowls XXXV and XXXVIII. Many are recalling the controversy from Timberlakes last Super Bowl performance, in 2004, regarding the wardrobe malfunction.
Justin Timberlake will headline Super Bowl LII halftime show
- October 23, 2017 22:25 IST
