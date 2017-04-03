Canadian singer Justin Bieber might not be the only international celebrity to perform in India this May. If all goes well, former One Direction singer Zayn Malik will join Beiber on his Purpose Tour in India that will take place on May 10.

Also Read: Justin Bieber gets cozy with mystery girl; find out who is it

According to reports, organisers of Bieber's concert are in talks with Malik to join the Canadian singer on his India trip as a special guest. However, the British singer has not officially confirmed his presence.

"To help understand the vibe of concert in India, they have invited Zayn as a celebrity guest during the May 10 concert in Mumbai," Hindustan Times quoted a source of the company organising the event.

This news has added sparks to the speculation that Malik and Bieber are planning to collaborate. Gossip mills are abuzz with the speculations that Bieber and the former One Direction member might collaborate in the future. The rumours started after Bieber retweeted Malik's new single link.

Reuters

"The promoters are expecting a lot of celebrities at the concert, even international names. Several celebs have expressed a keen desire to attend the India leg of the Purpose Tour. India is viewed as a hot destination today by most global celebrities and this show will be the first of its kind the country has ever produced," another source close to the project told Hindustan Times.

Bieber's Purpose Tour in India has already generated a good hype and now Malik possibly joining will definitely make the concert a grand affair. Meanwhile, the ticket sales of Bieber's concert, which will be held at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, will reopen from April 10.

The concert will also see the presence of Bollywood celebrities, including Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.