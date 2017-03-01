1 / 10



















Canadian heart-throb Justin Bieber, who is popularly known as the Baby singer, will turn 23 on Wednesday, March 1. While he is yet to reveal any details about the birthday celebration, his fans are looking forward to see some celebrity guests at the event, especially Kourtney Kardashian, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd.

Ever since the Sorry singer released an official statement about his break-up with the former Disney star in 2015, mediapersons and music-lovers were keeping a close on their personal lives. When his ex-girlfriend started dating Abel Makkonen Tesfaye a.k.a. The Weeknd, tabloids started writing about how he feels about it.

So the Canadian singer found a new way to divert the public attention and manipulate the news. He started going out with the television reality star Kourtney Kardashian, according to an industry insider.

"Justin [Bieber] and Kourtney [Kardashian] are friendly, but not currently friends with benefits. They basically have an agreement with each other that when stuff goes haywire and drama shows up in their lives, they will be seen together to change the narrative. So when we see Scott [Disick] do something or any other news is out there that goes against Justin or Kourtney, they will get together to let people talk about them — it is there way of controlling their news," sources told Hollywood Life.

However, the Baby singer and his representative have not confirmed the news. So his followers will have to wait a little longer to find out which all celebrities will be attending his birthday celebration.