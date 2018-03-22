Justin Bieber, who turned 24 earlier this month, was seen having a good time with model Baskin Champion on Wednesday while his on-and-off girlfriend Selena Gomez was in Sydney, Australia.

The Boyfriend singer and Baskin Champion, 22, were seen together at Craig David's concert in Los Angeles earlier this week, raising some eyebrows. Reports have claimed that the duo exited the concert venue together and left in the same car for Justin's house.

"Justin has been hanging out with Baskin," a source told E! News. "Justin had friends with him but they all left and Justin and Baskin were alone together for the night."

Bieber was also seen with Baskin at the premiere of Midnight Sun last week to support his friend Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays one of the lead roles along with Bella Thorne in the movie. Interestingly, Patrick is currently dating Baskin's sister Abby Champion, who is a model.

Baskin is a model who featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie. She was also crowned Miss Alabama Teen USA in 2014.

Bieber's outing with Baskin came a few weeks after reports claimed that the singer and Selena Gomez have split again after rekindling their relationship recently.

Selena Gomez, 25, is currently in Sydney, Australia, for the Hillsong Color Conference which will conclude Saturday, March 23. She too seems to be having fun with her friends away from home, and that's what her social media post has suggested.