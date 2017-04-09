Zack Snyder made up for the absence of Superman in the Justice League trailer by sharing a throwback picture of the Superman from the Man of Steel days.

While we were introduced to Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg alongside Wonder Woman and Batman through motion posters and the trailer, Superman was missing in the action.

Also Read: Justice League: Steppenwolf actor Ciaran Hinds teases DC villain; reveal spoilers

Snyder posted a picture of Cavill in the superhero suit on his Vero account. The director captioned: "I knew when I saw him he was my Superman."

For those who don't know, when Cavill auditioned for the role of Superman, he donned a replica of the 1978 Superman: The Movie costume. The movie featured Christopher Reeve as the Superhero. Cavill auditioned for the role in a movie called Flyby.

While the movie did not see the light of the day, Cavill in the shiny, metallic Superman costume managed to get Synder's attention. "If you can put on that suit and pull it off that's an awesome achievement," Snyder told Entertainment Weekly of Cavill's audition in 2011. "He walked out, and no one laughed. Other actors put that suit on, and it's a joke, even if they're great actors. Henry put it on, and he exuded this kind of crazy-calm confidence that just made me go 'Wow.' Okay: This was Superman.'"

We agree with you, Snyder. While we do enjoy the flashback, fans are waiting for Snyder to leak some information on Superman's role in Justice League. It has been stated that he is definitely a part of the movie and he has made his way to the official poster. We cannot wait for more information on the Man of Steel's role in the Justice League.

Justice League will be released on November 17 and stars Ciaran Hinds, Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, JK Simmons, Willem Dafoe, Amber Heard, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher.