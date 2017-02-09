The wait has been way too long for DC fans as they are yet to receive the first trailer of Justice League, scheduled to release this year. While no date has been provided by DC, Gal Gadot has confirmed that the trailer will be out soon.

Interacting with fans on her page, Sean Patrick Warren, a fan, left a comment on one of Gadot's post stating that she hoped that the trailer releases during Super Bowl. Replying to the comment after the match was over, Gadot confirmed that it will be out soon, however he hasn't mentioned the date or time.

A number of new trailers were released during the exciting Super Bowl match and fans were hoping that DC would clash with Marvel and release the Justice League trailer. However, no such thing happened, leaving viewers disappointed. The fans anxiously wait for the news of the trailer now.

In Justice League, superheroes Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, The Flash and Aquaman will be seen saving the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. The film is directed by Zack Snyder and features Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg. It will hit theaters on November 17, 2017.

While we are on the topic of Batman, the past one month has been chaotic for Ben Affleck's Batman as the actor-director opted to step down as the director of the project, leaving many fans disappointed. With no leads on the director, Warner Bros could be sitting down to revamp the original script and storyline of Batman.

While the future stands wary for the film, Forbes has published an article revealing that lineups of villains were expected to be a part of the Batman movie. While it was already known that Deathstroke would be a part of the film, Forbes writer Mark Hughes revealed that there were ample number of villains that are (assuming the script stands the same) a part of the story.

He writes, "The story for The Batman originally included the assassin Deathstroke as a main villain, with Joe Manganiello cast in the role, as well as a few other likely villainous appearances by characters including The Joker, according to sources familiar with the project.

Jared Leto, who portrayed the Joker in Suicide Squad, has for months expressed his displeasure about the removal of substantial portions of his performance from the final cut of the film, raising questions about whether he would return to the role in future movies. He seems to have softened his stance lately and appears interested in a possible return, but whether he will ultimately be part of The Batman or Gotham City Sirens remains to be seen."

From the description, it could be assumed that The Batman is going to be put up against the worst of DC villains. However, if a new director will be aboard, the Forbes writer says, the movie will be revamped and the now existing piece might completely be rewritten or simply undergo another revision in light of Warner Brother's moving theatrical schedule.