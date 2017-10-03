Justice League's story has got every fan buzzing. Ever since the DCEU director stepped down to give way for The Avengers' Joss Whedon to take over, speculations about script changes, 'extensive reshoots' and altered cast members have made headlines, leading fans to question if it is still Snyder's project or not.

With the release date nearing, JK Simmons steps into help fans understand what is happening with the movie's script. The Justice League actor addressed the reshoots and script changes rumour during a recent interview to reveal that he wasn't part of the reshoots.

Keeping that under consideration, Simmons believes that Justice League is still following Snyder's vision.

"I wasn't involved with Joss at all, (he was here for) some of the reshoots and I wasn't involved in that. But I think he's really dedicated to finishing the story that Zack was telling. Again, that's my understanding from my vantage point," he told Red Carpet TV.

The actor, who plays Commissioner Gordon in the movie, also shared an update from the post production stage. He said that last week, the film was in the studios performing additional dialogue recording so Whedon and team are still putting finishing touches on the DCUE movie.

Recently, even Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot addressed the rumours, Comic Book Movie reported. The Israeli diva, speaking to Empire magazine, clarified, "This is Zack Snyder's movie. Joss only did a few weeks of reshoots. He was Zack's guy and knew exactly what he wanted to get... He has a beautiful vision."

Ben Affleck echoed the same thoughts when he said, "Joss came in and walked a very fine line between Zack's sensibility, tone, and direction. We found a really fun and inspiring synthesis of their two forms of storytelling. I was so glad everyone showed up to work for Zack."

Whether Justice League will stay close to Snyder's vision or not is to be seen but fans will get a taste of the final movie in the third trailer that is expected to drop along with Blade Runner 2049, releasing this weekend.

Justice League Comic-Con trailer