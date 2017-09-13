Everyone following Justice League has been curious about Zack Snyder's whereabouts. After he teased a few behind-the-scene images from Justice League, it was reported that he may return to the editing table to help Joss Whedon wrap up the reshot scenes.

However, for the press and promotions, he was still missing in action. Many speculated that Snyder would make an appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con to reveal the new Justice League trailer. But that did not happen. To add to the disappointed, it is now being reported that it will be long before fans will see Snyder facing the camera and reporters to discuss Justice League.

With just two months remaining for its release, the cast and crew will soon begin the promotions of the DCEU movie. Rumours were spreading that it is unlikely to see Snyder be a part of the promotional team.

Comicbook.com has confirmed that the Man of Steel director will not be a part. Snyder's publicists informed Superbromovies.com (reported by CB), "Zack will not be doing any press for Justice League, but thank you for asking."

Snyder stepped down from the helm of Justice League after a family crisis. The director had then handed over the responsibilities of completing the project (including adding a few scenes to the script) to The Avengers director.

Ever since, the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director has taken a huge step back from the project. This not only ignited rumours about his limited role in the DCEU future but also fuelled rumours about extensive reshoots.

There were also reports that suggested that Snyder's version of the film was "unwatchable" and Whedon had to make necessary changes to fix the film.

Justice League stands crucial – both box office collections and reviews perspective. The film releases shortly after the humongous success of Wonder Woman. Though the Gal Gadot – Patty Jenkins movie did wonders for DCEU, the studio is yet to get over the bad reception Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad left in 2016.

Warner Bros and DCEU are also up against the mighty Thor and The Incredible Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok which has already beaten Justice League to top the list of the most anticipated movies this fall.

Justice League releases on November 17, a few weeks after Thor: Ragnarok, which is slated to hit theatres on November 3.