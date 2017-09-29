Justice League releases in few weeks and the makers are finally delving into details about Superman's role in the movie. Still keeping the suspense about his black suit, new details about Superman's moments in the movie have been teased.

The first teaser comes from Zack Snyder himself. Despite confirming that he is stepping away from the post-production stage, the Man of Steel director took to his Vero account to share a few sketches from the film's pre-production stage.

Snyder first shared a moment from Superman's storyline. Sharing a sketch featuring the Kent Farm, the image reveals that the house on sale. The director captioned the image: "A sketch I did of the Kent farm to see what it would look like if we cut some trees down..digitally of course." He did not share details of the scene with fans.

In another sketched scenes shared, ancient humans are seen burying a motherbox. It is known that Steppenwolf will have a historic connection with the Atlanteans and though the sketches don't reveal who the "ancient humans" are, the sketch could be related to Wonder Woman's flashback that is hinted in the trailer.

While Snyder was busy teaching filming techniques online, music composer Danny Elfman revealed that there is a special Superman theme composed for a "dark moment" featuring the last son of Krypton in Justice League.

Not revealing the moment, the musician did drop a hint that the scene will leave fans unsure about Superman's allegiance.

Talking to Billboard, the musician revealed, "There are a few little fan moments. I instated a moment of the Wonder Woman theme that Hans Zimmer did for Batman Vs. Superman, but I also had two minutes where I had the pleasure of saying, 'Let's do John Williams' Superman.' and that for me was heaven, because now I have a melody to twist, and I'm using it in an actually very dark way, in a dark moment. It's the kind of thing that some fans will notice. Some won't. It's a moment where we're really not sure whose side he's on."

Experimenting with non-DCEU tunes is a risk Warner Bros and DC Extended Universe were not sure they are ready to take. Elfman revealed he took some time convincing the studios. "The people at DC are starting to understand we've got these iconic bits from our past and that's part of us, that's part of our heritage — we shouldn't run away from that," he explained.

While Elfman discussed the music of the movie, director Zack Snyder went about dropping a teaser from the movie for fans on his Vero account.

It is to wait and watch what more details about Superman emerge before the release. Justice League is slated to hit theatres on November 17.