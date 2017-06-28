Justice League is set to release a new trailer during the San Diego Comic-Con next month. While everyone is curious to know if Zack Snyder will be present at the venue to discuss the movie, the director teased DC fans with an exclusive picture of Batman.

The director, who is extremely active on his Vero account, gave fans a glimpse of Ben Affleck. In the picture, a moody Affleck is seen hidden behind his mask in dark surroundings. The picture highlights the Bat suit and Affleck's Batman seems worried in the picture.

The image is not very clear, perhaps because it is a picture from the production stages, and will be converted into one with better viewing quality and experience by Joss Whedon, who is handling Justice League now. Snyder did not reveal a spoiler, and informed fans that the picture was shot with his 4x5 camera.

This behind-the-scene glimpse is a welcome development for fans. The picture could indicate that despite staying away from the editing and production desk, Snyder could still be involved in the project. While he is not behind the camera, he may be guiding Whedon as and when the new director needs it.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the directors take DCEU to greater heights. However, Whedon could have taken DCEU by storm had he gone through with the Wonder Woman project almost a decade ago.

Yes, before Patty Jenkins took over the hit Gal Gadot-starrer film, Whedon was in charge of bringing the female superhero to life. He worked on the script for two years. But due to differences over creative and budget issues, the director opted out of the project.

Recently, Whedon's script surfaced online and people are comparing the two presentations. Discouraging fans from doing so, Jenkins told Buzzfeed, "He's in the DC universe now, and I don't think there's any reason to go there. It was what it was. I'm lucky that I'm the person who got to do it. But I don't see what would be beneficial about comparing what he would've done versus what I would have done."

Justice League is slated to hit cinemas on November 17.