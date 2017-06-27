The countdown to the new Justice League trailer has officially begun. Speculations are high about Superman making an appearance in the new trailer as he was absent from the official promo released earlier this year.

While there has been no confirmation regarding that news, it has been hinted that the original director of Justice League Zack Snyder will be present at the San Diego Comic Con to present the movie's new trailer.

The news ame from An Englishman In San Diego contributor Mark Searby. The news writer ran into Joss Whedon in London, where the director is completing the reshoots of JL. Discussing the upcoming Comic-Con, Whedon informed Searby that he will be missing the San Diego event this year.

"I won't be there. Only the second time in twenty years I won't make it," the DC director confirmed.

While the current director might not be present, Snyder is expected to make it. Batman-News tracked down all the events he has been attending from March, sometime around his daughter's tragic death, and noted that the former Justice League director was present at CinemaCon, that took place in March, followed by his appearance at the Chinese premiere of Wonder Woman.

Snyder would not miss the opportunity to sit on the DC panel to interact with fans. While Whedon could have spoken about the movie, fans will be looking forward to Snyder presenting the new trailer.

There have been speculations about Superman Henry Cavill making an appearance in his black suit. Though the speculations were put to rest by The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez, Warner Bros hasn't put out an official statement regarding the same.

The new trailer will release sometime between July 20 and 23.

Justice League Comic-Con trailer: