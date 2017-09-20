The cat is finally out of the bag. After weeks of speculation about Zack Snyder's return to the editing table and promotion stage, it has now been confirmed by the man himself that he is not participating in any further activities with regard to Justice League.

The director, who stepped down from his directorial duties following a family tragedy, was speculated to return and help Joss Whedon wrap the movie. However, Snyder has cleared the air and confirmed that he is no longer a part of the project.

Last week, his publicist confirmed that Snyder will not be a part of the promotions of the film. Now, the director has addressed the issue himself reaffirming that his publicist was right.

Talking to Wired, the Man of Steel director admitted that he hasn't been involved in the DCEU project and the reason being it would be "unfair in a lot of ways."

"I'm at a place where I feel excited about it and I'm happy for my guys and I love these people that are working on it, and they're my family and I think they're doing an amazing job," Snyder said. "But I've kind of just let them do their thing."

Snyder trusts The Avengers director and his team that they will put together an amazing movie for the DCEU fans, but it is for the fans to decide if they like what they see. As for Snyder, he is busy with his first project since he left Justice League, an iPhone movie titled Snow Steam Iron. Wired also reports that he is planning to teach film basics at ArtCenter College of Design.

And as for Whedon, according to the press release shared by Warner Bros, the director is given the writer's credit.

Justice League is scheduled for release on November 17.