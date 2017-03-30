Though Gal Gadot (she gave birth to a baby girl recently) couldn't make it to the CinemaCon, her absence was not felt as DC/Warner Bros showcased a new clip from her standalone Wonder Woman movie. Justice League makers lent colour to the event as the team aired clips of the movies at the venue.

Also Read: Aquaman makers unveil concept art showing Black Manta at CinemaCon

First, let's talk about Wonder Woman footage released at CinemaCon. The new clip of Gadot in her armour offered a peek into the love story of Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Talking about the script, Chris Pine and director Patty Jenkins stressed on the love angle. "It has a Casablanca feel which I don't think we've seen in this universe before," said Pine.

In the footage, the two leads – Pine and Gadot – are discussing war and the seat of Ares, the god of war, in a boat.

The league minus our wonder mahalo WB and DC. Dream job Dream team aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Mar 29, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT

"The god of war is our responsibility. Only an Amazon can defeat him ... with this," she says, holding her sword. "Once I do, the war will end." After making a bed for her to rest in, Wonder Woman is confused as to why Steve won't "sleep with her" and he attempts to explain marriage to her. "Have you never met a man before? What about your father?" Trevor questions. "I had no father. My mother sculpted me from clay and I was brought to life by Zeus," she says.

The Justice League boys, including Henry Cavill, came to CinemaCon with director Zack Snyder. Batman star Ben Affleck, Aquaman's Jason Momoa, Superman Henry Cavill, The Flash actor Ezra Miller and Cyborg Ray Fisher took to the stage to preview an expanded version of the full trailer of Justice League released last week, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

In the new footage, Alfred (played by Jeremy Irons) informs Bruce Wayne that his employer is breaking his back to put together a team. The viewers are then taken into Wayne's warehouse, where Bruce is seen working on a giant vehicle.

Bruce explains the vehicle he's working on is a troop carrier. The footage goes on to show Batman and Barry Allen/The Flash standing on a roof as they watch the Batsignal in the sky.

"Oh awesome. It's the Batsignal! That's your signal," Barry tells Bruce, before apologising for speaking loudly about it. "That means we have to go now. That's so cool."

Justice for all. #JusticeLeague in theaters November 17. pic.twitter.com/p01PMDzAsM — Justice League Movie (@justiceleaguewb) March 25, 2017

"Justice League is a culmination of a journey that for me has been seven years. I'm a huge fan of these characters and this is a dream come true to bring them all together in this single film," Snyder says.

We cannot wait to watch the clippings and the movie! Wonder Woman will premiere on June 2, 2017 followed by Justice League on November 17, 2017.