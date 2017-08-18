Justice League is set to release in less than three months and a new spoiler -- one of the most crucial one -- has surfaced online. The DCEU movie, which will set the platform for numerous superheroes, will show Superman return from the dead.

The production houses have successfully managed to guard the secret by not revealing any information in the trailer but teasing his presence in the poster. Official merchandisesm however, have also teased Superman's role in Justice League. A few weeks ago, the LEGO toy box photos leaked online revealing that Superman will be part of a crucial fight scene. Now, another toy box description has leaked where and how Superman will resurrect.

According to Comicbookmovie.com, the official Funko Pop box has spoiled the return of Superman for fans. The official merchandises that are releasing the toy figures from the movie shared the superhero's return in the official description.

The depiction explains, "The Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, and Flash figures are barely holding their own against invading Parademons and an axe-wielding Steppenwolf. If only Superman — in Funko figure form — was here... LOOK! UP IN THE SKY! Is that...is that Superman?? IT IS! It's the Superman Justice League Movie Funko Pop Vinyl Figure and it resurrected itself moments before Steppenwolf skewered Wonder Woman with a hefty chunk of Venezuela!"

The picture was shared by a Reddit user on the discussion platform. While the box does share the details about the Superman's resurrection on the box, the details are extremely inaccurate. It is important to note that this could be inaccurate or downright wrong but the specification leaves a gap open for speculation.

Fans online are debating about the description stating that it could either be wrong or lost in translation pointing out, "Steppenwolf skewered Wonder Woman with a hefty chunk of Venezuela." Some are even debating that this could not be the official description by the toy company but many believe it is right because of the source. A user shared that he liked "the idea of Supes resurrecting himself instead of being brought back by anyone."

Justice League releases on November 17 this year.