Justice League is set to hit theatres in about a month. With two trailers already out, the DC Extended Universe presentation comes out with another look of the new movie.

Featuring Batman Ben Affleck, Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, Aquaman Jason Momoa, The Flash Ezra Miller, Cyborg actor Ray Fisher and Superman Henry Cavill, Justice League has been in a series of controversies starting this summer after Zack Snyder stepped down as director due to personal obligations while Joss Whedon took over the post-production and reshoots.

The new trailer is the first presentation since The Avengers director took over. Following the speculations about "extensive reshoots" and script changes, this trailer will determine fans' reaction to Joss Whedon touch.

The trailer will be closely observed by DC fans as it will show a change in tone, style and reveal more spoilers. A slew of comparisons will also take place.

A teaser was let out as a prelude to the trailer release and fans have already spotted that a scene, also found in one of the earlier trailers, featured a different background colour. The first time fans saw Batman flying through the sky to fight the parademons. The sky was blue previously but fans noted that the new teaser sees the sky turned red.

While this is just one of the differences, once the new trailer will be released, fans would spot numerous such differences paving way for more theories. The new trailer drops as part of the New York Comic Con on October 8. The trailer will release online at 9 AM ET/ 6 AM PT.

Sunday. ALL IN. The new #JusticeLeague trailer debuts at 9AM ET / 6AM PT. pic.twitter.com/VRVr5F22JK — Justice League Movie (@justiceleaguewb) October 7, 2017

Here are a few YouTube accounts and Twitter handles where you can watch the trailer first.

Warner Bros Pictures

Justice League

Warner Bros YouTube