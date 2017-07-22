The time has finally come! DCEU and Warner Bros are finally giving fans another look into Justice League at the San Diego Comic-Con. The trailer is expected to be released simultaneously online for fans across the world to watch the League unite.

The new trailer is expected to share more clarity on Superman Henry Cavill's role. The superhero was seen killed in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. But before the movie ended, the makers teased the return of Superman in the Justice League.

Rumour has it that he would make a dark appearance in the trailer and pictures from the merchandises tease he could lead the League into the climax. His absence in the first trailer disappointed fans however they are hoping he would make an appearance in the second one.

It was also hinted that Justice League will focus on Aquaman as the DCEU movie will set a platform for Jason Momoa's solo venture as the Aqua God. Momoa was introduced in a short clip in Batman v Superman followed by a scene in the Justice League's Comic-Con trailer last year.

The film is completing the reshoot stage and rumours are going wild that the film's being reshot extensively. After Joss Whedon was handed over the project, fans have been worried that the final output will not be authentic Zack Snyder project.

The recent updates from Justice League's reshoots, revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, suggest that the movie is being reshot extensively under Whedon's guidance. While they reveal that the information has been obtained from their source inside WB, the studios have maintained that the necessary reshoots are being done and not more.

Fans will have to wait for Warner Bros and the heads at DC to clarify what is happening with the movie in the WB Panel at Comic-Con this year.

When is the trailer releasing: July 22

Where: San Diego Comic-Con, Hall H

What time: 11:30 am–1:30 pm PT

Where to watch the trailer:

Justice League official movie website

Warner Bros Pictures

DC

Justice League Movie